Temiskaming OPP – Description released in search for an armed and dangerous individual – UPDATE #3

The emergency alert regarding an armed and dangerous person at large in the Latchford and Temagami North area remains in effect. Members of the public in the Latchford and Temagami North areas are advised to continue sheltering in place.

Highway 11 was previously closed between Highway 64 and Marcotte Avenue and has since re-opened with an increased police presence. Roosevelt Road remains fully closed.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the affected area until further notice. If you are outdoors, please seek shelter in a secure location and lock all doors and windows.

The armed and dangerous individual is described as male, medium build, approximately 180 cm (5’11”), last seen wearing a beige or grey Tilley-style hat, dark brown clothing, and carrying a military-style backpack.

If you encounter the suspect, do not engage or approach. Dial 9-1-1 immediately to advise police. If you are driving, proceed to your location. Do not make unnecessary stops. As soon as you arrive at your location, enter and immediately lock your doors.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as officers work to resolve this situation.

In an emergency, always call 9-1-1. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to respond to reports of an armed and dangerous individual last seen on Roosevelt Road in the Temagami North and Latchford area. A significant police presence remains in the area, and Highway 11 is closed between Highway 64 and Marcotte Avenue in Latchford.

The individual is described as:

Male

Medium build

Approximately 180cm tall

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing a light beige or grey Tilley-style hat, dark brown clothing, and carrying a military-style backpack

If you see someone matching this description, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the affected area until further notice. If you are outdoors, please seek shelter in a secure location. For those seeking alternate routes to Temiskaming, detours are possible though Quebec or via Highway 11 to Highway 560.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as officers work to resolve this situation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available. Members of the public are asked to follow the OPP on X at @OPP_NER or on Facebook @OPPNorthEast for more information as this incident unfolds.

In an emergency, always call 9-1-1. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are responding to a report of an armed and dangerous individual on Roosevelt Road in the Temagami North and Latchford area.

A heavy police presence is in the area and those in the vicinity should stay away from Roosevelt Road. Highway 11 is also closed in the area between Marcotte Avenue in Latchford and Highway 64.

As a precaution, members of the public in the area of Temagami North and Latchford are advised to follow the below instructions:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately. Secure your safety inside a building or another secure location.

If you are inside a building, stay there and lock all doors and windows.

If you encounter the suspect, do not engage or approach. Dial 9-1-1 immediately to advise police.

If possible, close your curtains to avoid drawing attention to yourself or your family.

If you are driving, proceed to your location. Do not make unnecessary stops. As soon as you arrive at your location, enter and immediately lock your doors.

Do not engage with anyone suspicious.

Follow all direction from officers on scene.

Individuals not currently in the affected area are requested to avoid travelling there until further notice. Members of the public can expect an increased police presence as police continue their investigation.

We recognize the significant emotional impact that receiving an emergency alert can cause. The OPP is taking every precaution necessary to resolve this situation. We ask all members of the public to take actions to protect their safety while police work to apprehend the individual.

Further information will be released as it becomes available. Members of the public are asked to follow the OPP on X at @OPP_NER or on Facebook @OPPNorthEast for more information as this incident unfolds.

In an emergency, always call 9-1-1. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.