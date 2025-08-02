Air Quality Statement (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

3:52 AM EDT Saturday 2 August 2025

Special Air Quality Statement in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Smoke from forest fires over the Prairies is expected to affect much of northern Ontario today. The smoke may persist into Sunday for some areas.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

6:45 AM EDT Friday 1 August 2025

Special Air Quality Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Smoke from forest fires over the Prairies is expected to affect the area today. Poor air quality due to the forest fire smoke may persist into Saturday for some areas.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

5:08 AM EDT Thursday 31 July 2025

Special Air Quality Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility. Smoke levels have temporarily improved for some areas. However, smoke levels are expected to increase from west to east this afternoon or tonight. Poor air quality due to the forest fire smoke may persist into Saturday for some areas.

5:49 AM EDT Wednesday 30 July 2025

Special Air Quality Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Smoke from forest fires over the Prairies has moved over the area causing poor air quality.

Air quality is expected to improve from north to south tonight.

As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

Individuals more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including those aged 65 and older, pregnant individuals, infants and young children, individuals with existing illnesses or chronic health conditions, and those who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.Protect your indoor air from wildfire smoke. Actions can include using a clean, good quality air filter in your ventilation system and/or a certified portable air cleaner that can filter fine particles.

When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke. Even though exposure may be reduced, there can still be risks to health.

Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution. Always follow guidance from local authorities. Learn more at canada.ca/wildfire-smoke. Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.