Hwy 17 (Wawa to Agawa Bay LSPP) CLOSED

The highway remains closed at this time. For people who are interested, here is a graph showing the rainfall for the month to date for Wawa (station located 5miles south of Wawa – WawaWeather.net).

The highway closure has been amended to allow traffic headed north from Sault Ste. Marie to access the Agawa Bay Campground (LSPP) at Agawa Bay. Please note that there is no further travel allowed north, and there are no services (gas/food) at Agawa Bay. Wawa-news does not know if officers at the Pinewood Drive barricade will allow travel south so that campers can access the Rabbit Blanket Campground (LSPP)

Hwy 17 is closed once more between Wawa (Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive) and Montreal River Harbour.

The highway is currently under 3-4 feet of water just south of the Gargantua Road (Mile Marker 1072). The integrity of the road is in jeopardy at this time because of the fast current tearing away at the substrate (under the pavement). 33 milimetres of rain has fallen in the Wawa area today according to WawaWeather.net.

According to sources, there is another washout in the Mom/Dad/Baby Lake area. As shown above, the culvert is standing straight up in the ditch. There has been no information on whether or not this rain has caused any more damage at the culvert replacement area.

This is not the washout that closed the highway on July 16th.

Detour: Hwy 101 (Wawa) to Hwy 129 (Chapleau) and then to Thessalon (Hwy 129/17) which is east of Sault Ste. Marie (3h 43m, 339km – this stretch has limited services and gas).