Rainfall Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

5:29 AM EDT Wednesday 23 July 2025

Rainfall Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

What:

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm.

Locally higher amounts are possible.

Intense rainfall rates in torrential downpours.

When: Ending later tonight or during the day Thursday.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected over the region. Rainfall amounts are expected to be highly variable, with some areas possibly receiving well in excess of 75 mm.

As of 5 A.M. EDT, some weather stations have already reported nearly 50 mm. Conditions should slowly improve later tonight or Thursday as the weather system responsible moves south of the region.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.