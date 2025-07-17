Hwy 17 (Wawa to Trails End Road/Montreal River Harbour) CLOSED – Washouts

Hwy 17 continues to be closed between Wawa and Montreal River Harbour due to a washout that has compromised the highway (see photo at right). Wawa-news has been told that this will take a couple of days to repair.

13:55 – ON511 is now stating that all lanes are closed between Wawa and Trails End Road/Montreal River Harbour. Trails End Road is just before the Montreal River Bridge, and the Montreal River Hill. There are no services (gas/food) at that location. Wawa-news has been advised that this could be a lengthy closure.

At 11:03 a.m. ON511 posted that the road closure is from Wawa (Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive) to Batchawana Bay (Hwy 563/Hwy 17).

There is no travel possible on Hwy 17 towards Sault Ste. Marie because of washouts at Old Woman Bay and Gargantua. ON511 has posted the closure at Gargantua. OPP are manning the barricade at Pinewood Drive/Hwy 17.

Detour: Hwy 101 (Wawa) to Hwy 129 (Chapleau) and then to Thessalon (Hwy 129/17) which is east of Sault Ste. Marie (3h 43m, 339km).