Sudbury OPP – Officers respond to Motorcycle Collision on Hwy 144

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single motorcycle collision, north of Onaping.

On Thursday July 3, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the OPP and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 144, Unincorporated Territory.

The driver of the motorcycle had veered off the highway into a ditch and received serious life-altering injuries. The driver was transported to the local hospital by EMS.

The highway was closed in both directions for just under nine hours during the investigation.

The OPP Collision Reconstructionist and the Traffic Collision Investigation Team are assisting, to determine the cause of the collision.

The OPP is seeking the public’s assistance for any information regarding this investigation, or any dash-cam footage, to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. Ref.# E250871642.