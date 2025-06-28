Have you seen Sally?

Members of the Armstrong, Thunder Bay & Shabaqua Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently searching for a missing person and are asking the public and& media partners for assistance.

The missing individual is Sally Elizabeth LOEWEN, age 52, described as a middle-aged Caucasian female, 5’2ft (157 cm) in height, blonde hair and potentially operating a white 2015 Dodge Challenger bearing Ontario licence plate # 345XEN.

On June 24th, 2025 it is believed that Sally and a male passenger arrived in Thunder Bay after travelling from Waterloo, Ontario.

On June 26th, 2025 at approximately 7:49 p.m., the Thunder Bay OPP responded to a report of a male walking along Highway 527 between Fensom Road & Mawn Lake Road. The male advised he was a passenger of the white 2015 Dodge Challenger but departed the vehicle after it was having issues along Highway 527, or a rural road in that area.

The last known whereabouts of Sally is possibly along Highway 527, or a rural road in that area.

Anyone who has information in relation to this investigation or has had any contact with Sally, is encouraged to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Reference OPP Incident#: E250831133