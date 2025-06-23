Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

8:39 PM EDT Monday 23 June 2025

Fog Advisory in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Dense fog has moved in off Lake Superior. The fog is expected to lift Tuesday morning.

Impacts: Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.