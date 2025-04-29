Hwy 17 (Wawa to Goulais River) CLOSED

Apr 29, 2025 at 16:35
Highway 17 between Wawa and Goulais River remains closed at this time.
Apr 29, 2025 at 13:21
If you are taking the detour please be aware that there is emergency roadwork on Hwy 129 Northbound at SEYMOUR LAKE RD-STURGEON TWP (E), Aubrey Falls. The lane and the north shoulder is closed due to a culvert failure.`
Apr 29, 2025 at 08:33
Flooding on Highway 17 at Jone’s Landing closed the lane and east shoulder at 7:20 a.m. By 8:16 a.m., ON511 is reporting that the highway is closed.
SE OPP are currently at Pinewood Drive/Hwy 17 barricade refusing travel south to Sault Ste. Marie.
The south end of the highway closure is at the Junction of 17/552.
In September 2018, heavy rainfall closed the highway in that area (article).
Detour: Hwy 101 (Wawa) to Hwy 129 (Chapleau) and then to Thessalon (Hwy 129/17) which is east of Sault Ste. Marie (3h 43m, 339km).
