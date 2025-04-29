Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) CLOSED

Apr 29, 2025 at 15:09
The highway has now been closed in both directions.
Apr 29, 2025 at 13:41
Motorists travelling on Hwy 129 between Chapleau and Thessalon should be aware that there is highway maintenance underway due to a culvert collapse. The highway has been reduced to one lane in the Aubrey Falls area due to a culvert failure.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 556 (Searchmont to Ranger Lake) CLOSED - April 29, 2025
- SSM OPP update on Road Closures - April 29, 2025
- Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) One Lane Closed - April 29, 2025