Rainfall Warning & Freezing Rain (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

5:17 AM EDT Monday 28 April 2025

Rainfall Warning in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Heavy rain is expected today.

What: Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

When: Monday afternoon through Monday night.

A low-pressure system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area Monday. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

5:13 AM EDT Monday 28 April 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Icy conditions possible Tuesday.

What:

Icy and slippery surfaces.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Tuesday.

A low pressure system will bring rain to the area today. Rain will change to ice pellets or freezing rain and then snow Tuesday morning as the temperature falls below zero. Surfaces may become icy and slippery due to standing water freezing and any freezing rain that falls. Freezing rain warnings may be issued as this system approaches.

4:07 PM EDT Sunday 27 April 2025

Rainfall Warning in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Heavy rain expected Monday.

What:

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

When: Monday afternoon through Monday night.

A low pressure system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area Monday. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

4:15 PM EDT Sunday 27 April 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Icy conditions possible Tuesday.

What:

Icy and slippery surfaces.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Tuesday.

A low pressure system will bring rain to the area on Monday. Rain will change to ice pellets or freezing rain and then snow Tuesday morning as the temperature falls below zero. Surfaces may become icy and slippery due to standing water freezing and any freezing rain that falls. Freezing rain warnings may be issued as this system approaches.