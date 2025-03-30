Mar 30, 2025 at 08:51
Poor weather and road conditions have closed Highway 17 from Wawa to the Junction of 17/563 at Batchawana Bay. The screen shots above show the cameras at various locations along Hwy 17, and they show that the road conditions were poor as of 7:30 a.m. The highway was closed at 8:48 a.m.
Editor’s Note: Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau & Chapleau to Timmins), and Hwy 129 (Junction of 101/129 to Thessalon) have been closed as of 13:20.
Motorists can detour (in Wawa eastbound) by taking Hwy 101 towards Chapleau. At the Junction of 101/129, take Hwy 129 to Thessalon (Highway 17). From there you can go back to Sault Ste. Marie or east towards Sudbury. Please drive with care, ensure your gas tank is full. Hwy 101 and Hwy 129 are both secondary highways.
- Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) CLOSED - March 30, 2025
- Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau, Chapleau to Timmins) CLOSED - March 30, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Jct 17/563 Batchawana) CLOSED - March 30, 2025