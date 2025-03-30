Hwy 17 (Wawa to Jct 17/563 Batchawana) CLOSED

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Highway 17 from Wawa to the Junction of 17/563 at Batchawana Bay. The screen shots above show the cameras at various locations along Hwy 17, and they show that the road conditions were poor as of 7:30 a.m. The highway was closed at 8:48 a.m.

Editor’s Note: Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau & Chapleau to Timmins), and Hwy 129 (Junction of 101/129 to Thessalon) have been closed as of 13:20.