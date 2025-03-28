Special Weather Statement & Snowfall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

4:53 AM EDT Friday 28 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snowfall expected today into tonight.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Beginning this morning or this afternoon, and ending Saturday morning.

Snow is expected to begin affecting northeastern Ontario during the day before intensifying late in the day or this evening. Snow will taper off by Saturday morning.

After a brief break Saturday, another winter storm will likely affect the region on Sunday with a threat of significant snowfall, freezing rain and ice pellets. More details on precipitation amounts will come in future updates.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

3:50 AM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snowfall with a spring storm is expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Amounts in excess of 25 cm are possible over some areas.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Risk of freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Friday afternoon into Monday.

Additional information: Two rounds of snow are expected with the passage of two low pressure systems.

The first round of snow is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The second round is expected to begin Sunday which will bring snow and ice pellets along with the risk of freezing rain.

There remains uncertainty with the swath of heaviest snow at this time. Warnings will likely be issued as the event draws nearer.