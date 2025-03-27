Special Weather Statement & Snowfall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

3:50 AM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snowfall with a spring storm is expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Amounts in excess of 25 cm are possible over some areas.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Risk of freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Friday afternoon into Monday.

Additional information: Two rounds of snow are expected with the passage of two low pressure systems.

The first round of snow is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The second round is expected to begin Sunday which will bring snow and ice pellets along with the risk of freezing rain.

There remains uncertainty with the swath of heaviest snow at this time. Warnings will likely be issued as the event draws nearer.