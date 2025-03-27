Friday Spring Storm with Significant snowfall & Winter Weather Travel Advisory (White River – Dubreuilville)

3:50 AM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall with a spring storm is expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm.

Amounts in excess of 25 cm are possible over some areas.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Risk of freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday.

Difficult travel conditions and possible road closures.

When: Friday afternoon into Monday.

Two rounds of snow are expected with the passage of two low pressure systems.

The first round of snow is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The second round is expected to begin Sunday which will bring snow and ice pellets along with the risk of freezing rain.

There remains uncertainty with the swath of heaviest snow at this time. Warnings will likely be issued as the event draws nearer.

3:27 PM EDT Thursday 27 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Friday.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Difficult travel conditions.

When: Beginning Friday morning and tapering off Friday night.

Additional information: Snow associated with a low pressure system is expected to affect areas north of Lake Superior on Friday.

Travel along portions of Highway 17 and Highway 11 may be affected. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.