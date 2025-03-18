Winter Storm Watch (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

4:05 AM EDT Tuesday 18 March 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter storm possible Wednesday into Thursday.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 30 cm possible.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Intensifying Wednesday afternoon and tapering off Thursday afternoon.

Additional information: Scattered flurries, showers or possibly freezing drizzle will give way to more organized precipitation near midday Wednesday. Current indications suggest that a rain-snow transition line will stretch from Batchawana Bay northeast towards Earlton. Along this transition line, freezing rain will be possible. North of the transition line, accumulating snow can be expected.

The position of this rain-snow transition line may still shift north or south which will affect exact snowfall amounts and precipitation types. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Avoid travel if possible.

