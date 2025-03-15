Weather Advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

4:41 PM EDT Saturday 15 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow at times heavy is forecast.

What:

Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Higher snowfall amounts are possible.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Sunday morning into late Sunday afternoon.

Additional information: A Texas Low will track across the area and a narrow area of snow is expected, with a sharp difference in snowfall amounts west to east.

For areas that exhibit rain, freezing rain, or ice pellets mixing in, snowfall amounts will be reduced.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.