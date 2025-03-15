Snowfall Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

4:17 PM EDT Saturday 15 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Heavy snow is forecast.

What:

Local snowfall amounts of 15 cm.

Higher snowfall amounts are possible.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Sunday morning into Sunday evening.

Additional information: A Texas Low will track across the area and a narrow area of significant snow is expected, with a sharp difference in snowfall amounts west to east.

For areas that exhibit rain, freezing rain, or ice pellets mixing in, snowfall amounts will be reduced.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.