Winter weather travel advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

4:23 PM EST Thursday 6 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight into Friday.

What:

Significantly reduced visibility at times in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

When: Beginning this evening and ending Friday afternoon.

Additional information: Lake effect snow will develop off Lake Superior this evening and continue into Friday afternoon. Northwesterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h along with local blowing snow will begin to ease Friday morning.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility.