Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) CLOSED

Hwy 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and highway conditions. The highway was closed at 11:43 a.m.

Motorists are reminded that highway closures during extreme weather events are essential to ensure public safety. Driving on a closed highway is not only illegal but also puts both your life and the lives of first responders at risk. Motorists who drive on a closed roadway face a fine of $110 and three demerit points upon conviction.