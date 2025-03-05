Hwy 101 (Chapleau to Timmins) CLOSED

Hwy 101 has been closed from Chapleau to Timmins due to poor weather and highway conditions. The highway was closed at 12:04 p.m.

Motorists are reminded that highway closures during extreme weather events are essential to ensure public safety. Driving on a closed highway is not only illegal but also puts both your life and the lives of first responders at risk. Motorists who drive on a closed roadway face a fine of $110 and three demerit points upon conviction.