Winter Storm Warning (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

6:28 AM EST Tuesday 4 March 2025

Winter Storm Warning in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter storm this evening into Thursday.

What:

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm possible.

Freezing rain.

When: Beginning this evening and diminishing late Thursday.

Additional information: Periods of light snow or rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will begin this morning and intensify this evening.

Current indications suggest that the rain-snow transition line will stretch from north of Sault Ste. Marie northeast to Temiskaming Shores. Along this transition line, patchy freezing rain is likely, while north of the transition line, accumulating snow can be expected.

For areas along and south of Highway 17, rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected. The frozen ground has limited ability to absorb this rainfall.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

12:10 PM EST Monday 3 March 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter storm likely Tuesday evening into Thursday.

What:

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm possible. \

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Intensifying Tuesday evening and diminishing Thursday.

Additional information:

Periods of light snow or rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will begin Tuesday and intensify Tuesday evening.

Current indications suggest that the rain-snow transition line will stretch from north of Sault Ste. Marie northeast to Temiskaming shores. Along this transition line, there is a risk freezing rain on Wednesday. North of the transition line, accumulating snow can be expected. The track of the low-pressure system responsible is still somewhat uncertain which will affect exact snowfall amounts and precipitation types.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Avoid travel if possible.