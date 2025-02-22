Winter weather travel advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

5:40 AM EST Saturday 22 February 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What: Total local snowfall accumulations near 15 cm. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

When: This morning through tonight.

Additional information: Lake effect snow off of Lake Superior will move over the area this morning. The lake effect snow will gradually shift south and move out of the area after midnight.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

10:02 PM EST Friday 21 February 2025

3:53 PM EST Friday 21 February 2025

