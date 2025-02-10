Wawa, please help save the Upper Mission Park!

We went to Council to discuss keeping the Upper Mission Park as part of the capital budget to reinstate this park space over the next few years. We requested that Council maintain $50,000 in funding for accessible play equipment and other community-oriented features in the capital budget; first through grants and donations, and if unsuccessful, through municipal reserves. Council was not receptive to this request at the February 4, 2025, Council Meeting.
The Municipality does not currently have an accessibility-oriented playground to provide barrier-free play. It benefits all of Wawa’s residents to invest in accessible community spaces.
Please help us reinstate this park that is designed for everyone. There are funding programs available for accessible equipment. We need your support to show Mayor and Council that accessible spaces are important to our community.
We have taken our petition online. Please scan the QR Code shown in the poster or go to this link (https://www.change.org/save_upper_mission_park).
We appreciate your support in this endeavour!
Background
https://wawa-news.com/index.php/2025/02/04/letter-to-council-upper-mission-park/
