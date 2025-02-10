Highway 17 (Wawa to Hayden) CLOSED

Feb 10, 2025 at 23:44
The road closure has been extended and is now from Wawa to Heyden.
Feb 10, 2025 at 21:24
Highway 17 is closed once again from Wawa to Havilland (Havilland Shores Drive).
Feb 10, 2025 at 16:38
The highway has been reopened, please drive with care. The highway was opened at 16:24.
Feb 10, 2025 at 15:23
The southern closure has been moved back to Batchawana – weather conditions have improved.
Feb 10, 2025 at 14:11
The road closure has been extended and is now from Wawa to Heyden. The extension was made at 13:32.
Feb 10, 2025 at 11:49
Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions. Motorists are reporting whiteout conditions, and very slow travelling.
The highway was closed at 11:46 a.m.
In addition, just in case if you are on the road be aware that:
- There is a disabled vehicle on Hwy 17 Westbound at Kenny Lake, Algoma, Algoma. The lane and west shoulder closed. 10:07 a.m.
- Collision on Hwy 17 Westbound at Sawpit Bay, Algoma, Algoma. The lane and west shoulder closed. 11:07 a.m.
