Highway 17 (Wawa to Hayden) CLOSED

The road closure has been extended and is now from Wawa to Heyden.

Highway 17 is closed once again from Wawa to Havilland (Havilland Shores Drive).

The highway has been reopened, please drive with care. The highway was opened at 16:24.

The southern closure has been moved back to Batchawana – weather conditions have improved.

The road closure has been extended and is now from Wawa to Heyden. The extension was made at 13:32.

Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions. Motorists are reporting whiteout conditions, and very slow travelling.

The highway was closed at 11:46 a.m.

