DeSAULNIER, Keith

Passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Caring and thoughtful father of Sylvia, Michelle (Robert) and Ryan. Loving grandfather of Angie, Deacon, Alyjah, Teagan and Ryanna. Dear brother of Gary (Barb), Wendy, late Bill and Joe (Brenda). He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews. Keith will also be sadly missed by Manon and family.

At Keith’s request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of life will take place in the summer.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa