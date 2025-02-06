Snow Squall Watch (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

5:18 AM EST Thursday 6 February 2025

Snow Squall Watch in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected to develop today.

What: Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm. Strong wind gusts of 80 km/h. Near-zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: This morning into Friday morning.

Additional information: Snow is expected to begin this morning as a low pressure system moves across northern Ontario. In its wake, lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop early this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h could produce near zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow. Lake effect snow is expected to diminish to flurries Friday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.