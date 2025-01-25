Jan 25, 2025 at 11:49
The highway remains closed at this time. Unfortunately, the Weather Radar at Montreal River Harbour is not working (out of service since the 10th of January, so it is very difficult to see the weather that is hitting that area. From MTO webcams the weather seems to be the worst from Montreal River North.
Be patient, the highways will reopen when they are safe for motorists to drive.
Jan 25, 2025 at 04:28
Highway 17 has been closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather conditions. The highway closed at 4:25 a.m. Earlier this evening (8:30 Friday evening) a disabled vehicle at Kenny Lake closed the eastbound lane and shoulder.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN - January 25, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED - January 25, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – January 25th - January 25, 2025