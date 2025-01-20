East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into sudden death UPDATED

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed the identity of the deceased person.

On January 6, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the East Algoma OPP responded to a report of a deceased person located in the vicinity of P Line Road, in Jocelyn Township.

The deceased has been identified as being Corey HYNES, a 52-year-old-male from Sudbury.

The East Algoma OPP Crime unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The investigation is on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

