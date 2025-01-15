Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Marathon – Searchmont)

6:01 AM EST Wednesday 15 January 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay – Searchmont

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards: Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow and local blowing snow.

Timing: Beginning this evening and ending Thursday morning.

Discussion: Flurries near Lake Superior today will intensify this evening as a weather system approaches. Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected particularly for areas near the lake shore. Southwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibility. Conditions should improve through Thursday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.