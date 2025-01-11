Big Bear – GoFundMe Launched

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the Big Bear (Ken Long) install a hood and and keep going through this winter. From the GoFundMe (link):

“Hello, my name is Mackenzie McGuigan I am writing on behalf of The Big Bear. We truly appreciate you taking a moment to read their story.

The Big Bear was originally built in 1950 and was known as The Big Bear Hotel, upon closing in 2017 Ken Long decided to follow his love for cooking and bought the hotel. Since then Ken and his family have poured their heart and soul into turning it into The Big Bear we all know and love today. Ken has managed to repurpose the entire building and has been up and running serving lunch and dinner as well as hotel service.

It has come to great sadness to have to resort to this as it’s never easy asking for help. Ken has always been a hard-working man and has never asked for handouts. He has put himself out to be able to put every cent he has into running The Big Bear.

Upon applying for a liquor license to further the success of his dream. It was with sadness to know that came with a long list of surprising requirements. Ken and family have managed to complete all things on the Fire Marshalls list, except one.

A new hood range is required and unfortunately this one is looking like the end of The Big Bear. Ken and his family have gone through hard times and Ken’s often suffered in silence.

So on behalf of The Big Bear I’m asking as a community near or far for a helping hand. Our goal is the amount required for the hood range(30,000 not including tax) as well as enough to cover bills to keep the building afloat.

As a community if we can meet our goal, that is the last step to getting the liquor license to open the D-Trail Bar at The Big Bear and keep this beloved establishment open.

Thank you everyone for reading and for your donations no matter the amount! We love you all!!”

The Big Bear is open 12 to 8pm Wednesday through Sunday closed Monday and Tuesday.