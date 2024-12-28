Hwy 101 (Chapleau – Quebec Border) CLOSED

Hwy 101 from Chapleau to the Quebec Border has been closed due to weather conditions (Weather conditions on HWY 101 Both Directions between QUEBEC-ONTARIO BDY, Matheson, Matheson and N JCT HWY 129-CHAPLEAU – Chapleau, Chapleau. All lanes closed.).
A number of other highways have also been closed:
- Hwy 144 closed from Gogama to Timmins due to weather (Weather conditions on HWY 144 Both Directions between HWY 101-TIMMINS, Timmins and SEC HWY 560, Gogama. All lanes closed.).
- Hwy 655 closed from Driftwood to Timmins due to weather (Weather conditions on HWY 655 Both Directions between KIDD CK MINE RD-TEXASGULF, Timmins and HWY 11 (END OF HWY), Driftwood. All lanes closed.).
- Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Tarzwell due to a collision. (Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions between HWY 112(E), Kenogami and CLEAR LAKE RD, Kapuskasing. All lanes closed.)
