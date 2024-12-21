Breaking News

Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) Closed

 


Dec 21, 2024 at 19:19
ON511 is stating that Hwy 17 is closed both directions at the Jct 631/Elgin Street, White River with the other end of the closure at Marathon.

Dec 21, 2024 at 18:58

At 6:39 p.m. ON511 reported that a collision on HWY 17 at Wawatay G.S. RD (S), Marathon has closed both lanes.

