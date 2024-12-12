SE OPP – Increased Police Presence in Wawa

The Superior East Wawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of increased police presence at a business on Mission Road, near Magpie Road, in Wawa. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow police to conduct their investigation. There is no threat to public safety or local schools.
Updates will be provided as necessary. The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation.
