Nov 28, 2024 at 23:02
At 22:47 ON511 reported that weather conditions have closed Highway 17 from Wawa to Heyden (Hwy 556 – Ranger Lake Road). There are some large streamers of snow squalls between the Soo and Montreal River.
Nov 28, 2024 at 21:10
On511 is reporting that a collision on HWY 17 at Caysee Lake (Alona Bay Hill) has closed all lanes.
An ON511 update states, “Hwy 17 Closed in the Alona Bay area due to vehicles stuck on the hill.”
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) CLOSED - November 28, 2024
- The NWMO selects site for Canada’s deep geological repository - November 28, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – November 28 - November 28, 2024