Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) CLOSED

At 22:47 ON511 reported that weather conditions have closed Highway 17 from Wawa to Heyden (Hwy 556 – Ranger Lake Road). There are some large streamers of snow squalls between the Soo and Montreal River.

On511 is reporting that a collision on HWY 17 at Caysee Lake (Alona Bay Hill) has closed all lanes.

An ON511 update states, “Hwy 17 Closed in the Alona Bay area due to vehicles stuck on the hill.”