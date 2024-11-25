Nov 25, 2024 at 23:45
The highway closure has been moved from the MTO Weigh Scales (Heyden) to Batchawana Bay; and is closed to Wawa.
Nov 25, 2024 at 21:55
ON511 has updated the closure, and Highway 17 is closed from Pinewood Drive (Wawa) to the MTO Weigh Scales (Heyden) due to weather conditions.
Nov 25, 2024 at 21:44
It is the first snowstorm of the season, and Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Blueberry Hill, Goulais River due to weather conditions.
As in years past, ON511 doesn’t say that it is closed at Wawa, but with the nasty weather in Wawa tonight, and webcams showing poor weather on Hwy 17 – it would be best to stay home if possible.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) – CLOSED - November 25, 2024
- Monday Morning News – November 25 - November 25, 2024
- Winter weather travel advisory - November 25, 2024