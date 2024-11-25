Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) – CLOSED

The highway closure has been moved from the MTO Weigh Scales (Heyden) to Batchawana Bay; and is closed to Wawa.

ON511 has updated the closure, and Highway 17 is closed from Pinewood Drive (Wawa) to the MTO Weigh Scales (Heyden) due to weather conditions.

It is the first snowstorm of the season, and Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Blueberry Hill, Goulais River due to weather conditions.

As in years past, ON511 doesn’t say that it is closed at Wawa, but with the nasty weather in Wawa tonight, and webcams showing poor weather on Hwy 17 – it would be best to stay home if possible.