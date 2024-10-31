Oct 31, 2024 at 16:46
At 4:30 p.m., Environment Canada continued the Winter Weather Travel Advisory.
Oct 31, 2024 at 07:11
As of 5:11 a.m. Environment Canada continues the Winter Weather Travel Advisory.
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake (Rainfall – Total rainfall amounts near 60 mm.)
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake
- Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
- Fraserdale – Pledger Lake
Environment Canada explains, “The first accumulating snowfall of the season for northern portions of northeastern Ontario is expected this afternoon. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times this afternoon and evening. General snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected over most areas. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Friday morning as the low pressure system departs.”
Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.
Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
Weather could be particularly nasty along the border where the weather transitions from snow to rain, Montreal River in particular.
A Rainfall Warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Blind River – Thessalon
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
-
-
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- Kirkland Lake – Englehart
-
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
Rain will continue tracking over northeastern Ontario today through Friday morning as a low pressure system begins to affect the region. Total rainfall amounts near 60 mm are expected, with slightly higher amounts possible in embedded thunderstorms.
Rain will taper and transition to scattered showers or flurries tonight into Friday morning.
For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Oct 30, 2024 at 15:45
Weather Advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
This winter weather travel advisory has been upgraded from a Special Weather Statement that was previously in effect.
Rain is expected today and Thursday before transitioning to the first accumulating snowfall of the season for northern portions of northeastern Ontario. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times Thursday afternoon and evening. General snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected over most areas. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Friday morning as the low pressure system departs.
Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.
For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.
At 6:28 a.m. Environment Canada continued this warning.
pecial Weather Statement in effect for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park and regions shown at right.
Rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday before transitioning to the first snowfall of the season (5 to 10 cm) for northern portions of northeastern Ontario. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly for areas from Wawa to Timmins. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Friday morning.
Environment Canada warns that total snowfall amounts are fairly uncertain, however, snowfall amounts near 10 cm are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
