At 3:33 p.m. Environment Canada upgraded this Special Weather Statement to a Winter Weather Travel Advisory



Weather Advisory in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

This winter weather travel advisory has been upgraded from a Special Weather Statement that was previously in effect.

Rain is expected today and Thursday before transitioning to the first accumulating snowfall of the season for northern portions of northeastern Ontario. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times Thursday afternoon and evening. General snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected over most areas. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Friday morning as the low pressure system departs.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

At 6:28 a.m. Environment Canada continued this warning.

At 4:53 p.m. today (October 29th), Environment Canada issued a S pecial Weather Statement in effect for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park and regions shown at right.

Rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday before transitioning to the first snowfall of the season (5 to 10 cm) for northern portions of northeastern Ontario. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly for areas from Wawa to Timmins. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Friday morning.

Environment Canada warns that total snowfall amounts are fairly uncertain, however, snowfall amounts near 10 cm are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.