Hwy 17 – Traffic Delays South of Wawa

There were traffic delays about 22kms south of Wawa this morning as a southbound tractor trailer went off the road into the ditch. There was an axle and wheels remaining in the northbound lane. Two were taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre by ambulance. SE OPP conducted traffic control routing traffic inbetween the debris.
