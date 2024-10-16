CP Holiday Train

CPKC has released this year’s Holiday Train Schedule. The Holiday Train will be stopping in Chapleau, White River, Mobert, Marathon, Schreiber, Nipigon, before heading to Thunder Bay. There is no stop scheduled for Dubreuilville this year. This is the 26th year for the Holiday Train.

Touring with the train this year through Northern Ontario is Tyler Shaw, and Shawnee Kish. Tyler won the “MuchMusic Coca-Cola Covers Contest 2012”, and then he released his debut single, “Kiss Goodnight” in December 2012, the song went gold 4 months later. His debut studio album, Yesterday, was released on September 4, 2015, by Sony Music. His second album Intuition was released in late 2018.

Shawnee Kish was a 2022 JUNO nominee for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year for her self-titled debut EP. In 2023, she released her second EP, Revolution, which landed her another two Juno nominations.



In 2020, Shawnee won CBC’s Music’s Searchlight competition, and in 2021 won a Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class program for artist development. Shawnee was the creator of “Music Is My Medicine,” a symphonic work performed by Shawnee and the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa for the CBC Gem show Undisrupted, highlighting the voices, stories of struggle, and talents of indigenous youth.

In addition to watching these two performes, attendees will also be able to see Santa, and are asked to bring a non-perishible food item for the respective community’s food bank. Food insecurity continues to be a large problem.