East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Break-in at Centennial Arena UPDATED

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two more people in relation to the break-in and mischief at the Centennial Arena.

On September 27, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. police were called to the Centennial Arena on Spruce Avenue when contractors noticed extensive damage inside. A group of youths caused over $50,000 in damages.

On October 1, 2024, police arrested and charged two 17-year-olds from Elliot Lake who could not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On October 3, 2024, between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit arrested two more individuals related to the break and enter at the Centennial Arena who also cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Both individuals are 17-year-olds from Elliot Lake and are charged with:

On September 27, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. police were called to the Centennial arena on Spruce Avenue when contractors noticed the extensive damage inside. A Zoom-Boom was still running which had smashed into a large structural post, seven large commercial fire extinguishers were deployed everywhere, and all food in the canteen cupboards and refrigerator were damaged and thrown on the floor. The estimated cost of damages is over $50,000. Police obtained video footage from security cameras which also show the same group of youths trespassing and attempting to break into Central Avenue Public School.

