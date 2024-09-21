Please be advised the entire Municipality of Wawa, inlcuding Michipicoten River Village is currently subject to a boil water advisory. Officials are working to resolve the issue. This boil water advisory does not impact residents whose water comes from wells.
This is due to a power outage on Saturday September 21. This will remain in effect until further notice.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- SIU invokes mandate in relation to Moonbeam Incident - September 22, 2024
- Boil Water Advisory – Wawa & area - September 21, 2024
- Men’s Night Golf – September 19 - September 21, 2024