East Algoma OPP – Thessalon Detachment’s main entrance & public parking being resurfaced (no access)

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thessalon Detachment’s main entrance and public parking lot will be inaccessible to the public due to pavement resurfacing.

Front-line policing operations are not impacted by this closure. Members of the public can still contact the OPP for non-emergency related policing services by calling 1-888-310-1122. In addition, 911 is still operational for emergency needs.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Thank you for your understanding during this time.