It is hard to believe but Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for overnight.
“Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero degrees Celsius overnight into Wednesday morning. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”
