Senior’s Golf – August 7

We had 25 golfers out on another beautiful afternoon in Wawa.
1st Place – Lorna, Linda G. & Andre – 32
2nd Place – Marcelle & Butch – 35
3rd Place – Barb & Scott – 36
Least Putts – Marcelle and Butch – 11
Closest to Pin on #3 – Barb
Closest to Pin #7 – Danny
Ticket Draws
Home Building Center ($20) – Diane
Canadian Tire Voucher ($25) – Ralph
North of 17 Voucher (large pizza) – Lorna
Golf Club Donation ($10) – Cheryl
A big thank you to all of our sponsors.
