Senior’s Golf – August 7

We had 25 golfers out on another beautiful afternoon in Wawa.

1st Place – Lorna, Linda G. & Andre – 32

2nd Place – Marcelle & Butch – 35

3rd Place – Barb & Scott – 36

Least Putts – Marcelle and Butch – 11

Closest to Pin on #3 – Barb

Closest to Pin #7 – Danny

Ticket Draws

Home Building Center ($20) – Diane

Canadian Tire Voucher ($25) – Ralph

North of 17 Voucher (large pizza) – Lorna

Golf Club Donation ($10) – Cheryl

A big thank you to all of our sponsors.

