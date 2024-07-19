Ladies Golf Night – July 17

We had 90 golfers!
1st Flight:
1st: Valerie Levesque, Edie Levesque, Evra Levesque – 34
2nd: Toni Rutland, Guyliane Domich, Spare – 37
3rd: Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon – 37
2nd Flight:
1st: Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill – 41
2nd: Tricia Provost, Anna Liisa Klockars, Kim Wood – 42
3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 43
3rd Flight:
1st: Chantal Gagne, Stephanie McGregor, Line Bergeron – 45
2nd: Caroline Desgagne, Laura Mitchell, Callie Paddock – 45
3rd: Marcie DLF, Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae – 45
4th Flight:
1st: Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk, Sue Kirby – 46
2nd: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 47
3rd: Chrissy McRae, Linda Mann, Katherine Turmelle – 47
5th Flight:
1st: Leah Isosaari, Anya Switzer, Spare – 47
2nd: Kayla Lamon, Hailey Filion, Nadine Cartledge – 47
3rd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 48
6th Flight:
1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 50
2nd: Lulu Case, Christina Port, Mackenzie Mathais – 51
3rd: Cheryl Tremblay, Helene Bekinits, Spare – 53
Special Event Winners:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Jan Gagnon
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Guylaine Domich
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Kathy Miller
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Charlee Simon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Maury O’Neill
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Guylaine Domich
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Guylaine Domich
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Guylaine Domich
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Suzanne Lord
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Guylaine Domich (Birdie)
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Diedre Dupuis
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Flo Orr
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Suzanne Lord
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Callie Paddock
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Chanelle Charron
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Valerie Levesque (Birdie)
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole # 9: Mel Charbonneau
Draws:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Nadine Cartledge
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Sue Kirby
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Chrystal Morden
30 Foot Putt – $450.00: Shirley Hale, Melissa Terris, Carrie Belanger – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $500.00!!
Hole in One – $2380.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2430.00!!
Please be patient when calling in on Friday mornings. The staff may not be able to answer when 20 – 30 teams are attempting to call at the same time. Calls are on a 1st serve basis. Thank you for your understanding.
As always, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and participants. Without all of you, Ladies Night would not be such a success!
