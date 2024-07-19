Ladies Golf Night – July 17

We had 90 golfers!

1st Flight:

1st: Valerie Levesque, Edie Levesque, Evra Levesque – 34

2nd: Toni Rutland, Guyliane Domich, Spare – 37

3rd: Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon – 37

2nd Flight:

1st: Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill – 41

2nd: Tricia Provost, Anna Liisa Klockars, Kim Wood – 42

3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 43

3rd Flight:

1st: Chantal Gagne, Stephanie McGregor, Line Bergeron – 45

2nd: Caroline Desgagne, Laura Mitchell, Callie Paddock – 45

3rd: Marcie DLF, Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae – 45

4th Flight:

1st: Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk, Sue Kirby – 46

2nd: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 47

3rd: Chrissy McRae, Linda Mann, Katherine Turmelle – 47

5th Flight:

1st: Leah Isosaari, Anya Switzer, Spare – 47

2nd: Kayla Lamon, Hailey Filion, Nadine Cartledge – 47

3rd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 48

6th Flight:

1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 50

2nd: Lulu Case, Christina Port, Mackenzie Mathais – 51

3rd: Cheryl Tremblay, Helene Bekinits, Spare – 53

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Jan Gagnon

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Guylaine Domich

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Kathy Miller

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Charlee Simon

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Maury O’Neill

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Guylaine Domich

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Guylaine Domich

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Guylaine Domich

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Suzanne Lord

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Guylaine Domich (Birdie)

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Diedre Dupuis

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Flo Orr

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Suzanne Lord

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Callie Paddock

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Chanelle Charron

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Valerie Levesque (Birdie)

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole # 9: Mel Charbonneau

Draws:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Nadine Cartledge

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Sue Kirby

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Chrystal Morden

30 Foot Putt – $450.00: Shirley Hale, Melissa Terris, Carrie Belanger – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $500.00!!

Hole in One – $2380.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2430.00!!

Please be patient when calling in on Friday mornings. The staff may not be able to answer when 20 – 30 teams are attempting to call at the same time. Calls are on a 1st serve basis. Thank you for your understanding.

As always, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and participants. Without all of you, Ladies Night would not be such a success!