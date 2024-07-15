Schreiber OPP – Investigation continues into Motorcycle and Moose collision

Members of the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a moose.

On July 12, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Schreiber OPP Detachment, along with the Terrace Bay Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a single motor vehicle collision near Blackbird Creek on Highway 17.

As a result, one individual was transported to the hospital by EMS to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

The OPP encourages motorists to be mindful of wildlife along roads and highways as the moose are on the loose.