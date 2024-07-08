East Algoma OPP investigate suspicious sudden death

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspicious sudden death.

On July 6, 2024, shortly after 10:30 a.m., police were called after an unknown person with no vital signs was left at a hospital in Blind River. A postmortem examination will take place in Toronto to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is in its early stages. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

The East Algoma OPP Crime Unit is continuing with the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.