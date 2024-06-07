Thunder Bay OPP – Search underway for Overdue Canoeist in Quetico Provincial Park

A search is underway in Quetico Provincial Park for an overdue canoeist.

On June 5, 2024, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) responded to an incident at Saganagons Lake in Quetico Provincial Park where a canoe capsized with six individuals on board.

Five individuals were located; however, a 25-year-old male from Indianapolis, Indiana remains missing. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, ERT, and MNRF are engaged to assist in the search.

A section of Quetico Provincial Park remains closed at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.