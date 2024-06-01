Alamos Gold Reports Fatality at its Young-Davidson Mine

Alamos Gold Inc. deeply regrets to announce the death of an employee following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine this afternoon (Friday, May 31st, 2024). The mine is located near Matachewan, ~60 km west of Kirkland Lake.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees. On behalf of the entire team at Alamos, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alamos is working closely with the local authorities and will be conducting an internal investigation. All means of support are being provided to the family and those impacted by the accident.